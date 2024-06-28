Nightjet, the recently opened sleeper service from Vienna to western European capitals, will be suspended between August and late October due to repair works on French and German networks.
Its Rome service has been paused until at least September due to unrelated works.
A message on the Nightjet booking website explained that “extensive construction work in Germany and France” meant the service would not run at the end of the European summer period.
ÖBB, the Austrian federal railway operator, runs the services, which take passengers between the Austrian capital and Brussels, Bratislava, Berlin, Paris, Rome, Warsaw, and more.
Routes between Vienna and Paris; and Berlin to Paris and Brussels will be suspended from 12 August til 25 October. It said “normal service” would resume on all routes by 28 October.
But direct Vienna-Brussels trains will operate normally, three times per week, an ÖBB spokesperson told Railway Technology.
“In order to avoid unexpected train cancellations, delays and inconvenience for our customers, we unfortunately have to temporarily suspend the operation of some Nightjet routes,” ÖBB said.
It confirmed that it had not sold any tickets for the affected services.
The suspension is the second maintenance-related stoppage to Nightjet, which in June was forced to stop its Rome service, again due to ongoing track works.
It said the Vienna-Rome route would re-open in early September if plans are not delayed.
“From the end of October, the construction site situation should be consolidated so that we can offer our passengers a stable service again,” the spokesperson confirmed.