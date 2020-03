The Indian Ministry of Railways has announced that the suspension of passenger railway operations will be extended until 14 April.

This move is a continuation of the different measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

This measure includes the Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail and Konkan Railway among others.

However, the ban does not apply for cargo trains to ensure that necessary supplies reach the different parts of the country.

Earlier, Indian Railways cancelled all passenger train services from 22 to 31 March.



Last week, the Indian Railways implemented additional measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in its trains.

On 24 March, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of the country.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The pandemic has so far killed more than 21,000 and infected over 471,000 people worldwide.

India has reported more than 660 cases in the country and 13 deaths so far.