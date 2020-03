The Indian Railways has implemented additional measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in its trains.

It has cancelled the concessional booking of tickets for railways, but this will not apply for students, patients and the ‘divyang’ quota.

This move is expected to limit the travel of senior citizens who are more vulnerable to the disease.

Additionally, the organisation has also cancelled 155 pairs of low-occupancy trains until 31 March to limit unnecessary travel.

Earlier this week, the Indian Railways temporarily cancelled 80 trains across the country due to decreased demand.



The cancelled trains are on routes that have alternative trains to ensure that travellers are not stranded. Passengers will receive a 100% refund for their tickets.

Students whose educational institutes have suspended classes and are stranded in North India will be transported back to their homes in the other parts of India by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways has also issued advisories to passengers to limit non-essential journeys and not travel when they have a fever.

Passengers who are sick can contact the railway staff for medical attention and assistance.

It has also increased the price of the platform ticket from Rs10 to Rs50 to control the crowds, especially at stations with higher demands.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 10,000 and infected over 246,000 people around the world. India has so far reported 252 cases with four deaths.

Yesterday, the Indian Government of India suspended the entry of commercial international flights into the country for a week from 22 March.