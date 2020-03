Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

The Indian Railways has temporarily cancelled 80 trains across the country due to decreased demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has also increased the price of the platform ticket from Rs10 to Rs50 to control the crowds, especially at stations with higher demands.

In a press release by East Coast Railway, it was mentioned that the total cancellation has increased by 80% across the entire Indian Railway network.



Additionally, the East Coast Railway zone has also seen 100,000 cancellations in six days, an increase of 67% compared with the same period same year.

The East Coast Railway has cancelled five special trains temporarily till 31 March.

Citing poor patronisation, the South Central Railway has also cancelled 29 trains while South Eastern Railway has halted the operations of nine trains.

The Central Railway has cancelled 23 trains, including the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express and Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express while Western Railway and Northern Railway have cancelled ten and five trains respectively.

The cancellations across the railway networks are expected to last until 31 March.

In other news, rail minister Piyush Goyal met with authorities to review the measures implemented to address the spread of Covid-19.

He tweeted: “Had a meeting with General Managers & Divisional Railway Managers and took stock of the preparations & precautionary measures taken by Railways in trains & stations to combat novel Coronavirus. #CovidIndia.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 8,200 and infected over 203,000 people around the world. India has so far reported 153 cases with three deaths.

