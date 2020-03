Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger train services from 22 March to 31 March to control the increasing number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

This measure includes the Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail and Konkan Railway among others.

The Metro services in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities in the country will also not operate until 31 March.



Indian Railways added that the ‘bare minimum level of services’ of Kolkata Metro Rail and suburban trains operated until 12:00am on 22 March.

All trains that have started their journey before the announcement will continue to their journey to their destination.

However, the ban does not apply for cargo trains. This is to ensure that the important supplies reach the different parts of the country.

Passengers can also cancel all their trains until 21 June and receive a full refund.

The Indian Railways stated: “Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations.”

Last week, the Indian Railways implemented additional measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in its trains.

The Indian Government has ordered a lockdown of all states in India as the cases have so far reached 429 and the country recorded its eighth death today.

Legal action will be initiated against people violating lockdown measures, said a government notification.

Last week, the Indian Government suspended the entry of commercial international flights into the country for a week from 22 March.