The approved IRF is strategically positioned near the existing Makor railway station. Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.

Canyon Resources has secured approval from the Government of Cameroon for the location of its inland rail facility (IRF).

The approval will help to advance the Minim Martap Bauxite Project in central Cameroon towards production status.

The approved IRF is strategically positioned near the existing Makor Railway Station, facilitating efficient integration with local infrastructure.

Additionally, Canyon’s in-country subsidiary, Camalco Cameroon, was allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere for future expansion of the IRF and related infrastructure.

The approval comes on the heels of an underwriting agreement with Eagle Eye Asset Holdings (EEA) for the purchase of rolling stock.

Canyon is working to advance logistical and infrastructure solutions to support the ongoing definitive feasibility study (DFS). These efforts aim to de-risk the project and ensure a smooth transition into the production phase.

Once completed and operational, the IRF will serve as a loading station for bauxite ore wagons transported by road from Minim Martap, before being shipped via the main rail line to the port using Canyon’s rolling stock.

Canyon CEO Jean Sebastien Boutet said: “The past six months have been transformative for Canyon. With initial infrastructure solutions in place and strong support from strategic partners and government, we have rapidly de-risked the project’s development.

“The support we have received from EEA, the Government of Cameroon and key stakeholders reflects the enormous opportunity that Minim Martap presents to Cameroon and local communities. The broader bauxite market remains in a highly resilient environment, and we look forward to becoming a key supplier of this critical mineral to future offtake partners.”

Canyon is set to make a leadership transition from 1 July 2025 with Peter Secker replacing Jean Sebastien Boutet as CEO.

Secker said: “As the global demand for bauxite grows and supply shortages loom, the strategic importance of this resource is becoming ever more apparent. Canyon is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics, and I am excited to contribute to unlocking the full potential of the Minim Martap project.”

In July 2024, Canyon Resources signed a mining convention for the Minim-Martap Bauxite Project.