Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet met with the SRS team and test drove an RRV on a designated track. Credit: RIA.

Natalie Fleet, MP for Bolsover, has visited SRS Rail System, a road rail vehicles (RRV) supplier based in her constituency, as part of the Railway Industry Association’s (RIA) Rail Fellowship Programme.

The initiative aims to provide politicians with a deeper understanding of the operations and contributions of companies within the UK rail supply chain.

During her visit, Fleet toured the depot site, observing the practical workings of RRVs, including how the vehicles transition on and off tracks and operate on rail. She gained insights into how this technology enhances rail efficiency.

Fleet said: “It was fantastic to visit SRS Rail System and see first-hand the innovative technology and expertise that exists right here in the Bolsover constituency.

“The team’s commitment to developing efficient, safe, and reliable road-rail vehicles is not only vital for our transport infrastructure but also for supporting skilled jobs and local growth.

The MP also met with members of the SRS team and had the opportunity to test drive an RRV on a designated test track.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Discussions during the visit covered ongoing challenges faced by the plant supply chain, particularly about current work volumes.

SRS Rail System’s Gethin Thomas said: “It was a pleasure to invite Natalie to SRS via the Railway Industry Association’s (RIA) Rail Fellowship Programme.

“The aim of the visit was to demonstrate SRS’s capability, skills and equipment, along with being a major employer in the area. It was also a perfect opportunity to highlight the current ongoing crisis faced across the plant supplier supply chain.”

SRS Rail System is a specialist rail plant provider, supplying a large hire fleet of RRVs with trained operators to Network Rail and Tier 1 suppliers for maintenance, renewals, and other infrastructure tasks.

The company also manufactures RRVs, enabling it to offer multiple options supported by detailed performance data.

Additionally, the company provides OLE linesmen for various work options, operates as a Plant Operating Scheme (POS) provider, and is an approved training provider under the National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR).

In March this year, UK’s rail infrastructure manager Network Rail began using drones to monitor 20,000 miles of track, partnering with Drone Major for trials on the Wolverhampton and Severn Valley Railway lines.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up