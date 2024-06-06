Blue Wireless’ mmWave technology provides an alternative to WiFi. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com

Telecommunications company Blu Wireless (Blu) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with communications equipment manufacturer Westermo to expand the use of its wireless technology in the railway market.

The agreement will see Westermo use Blu’s mmWave technology to provide wireless data connections to stations and rolling stock with high bandwidth and low latency connectivity.

Alan Jones, CEO of Blu Wireless, said: “We have gained a strong industrial partner in the rail sector in Westermo that will help further expand our footprint and commercialise our mmWave wireless technology. This is a major milestone in our development and growth as a company.”

While Blu’s technology is already used for rail networks in the UK, by South Western Railway, and in the US, by California’s Caltrain, the new agreement will see further commercialisation of its products in the industry.

Additionally, Westermo’s parent company Ependion has acquired a minority stake in Blu and will work with the business on a joint roadmap for future connectivity solutions.

The news comes shortly after Blu was selected by the UK Government’s Innovate UK to lead a project looking to find a solution that could replace trackside fibre connections with an mmWave wireless solution to improve the connectivity of the country’s rail network.