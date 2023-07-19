PATS has secured the first full life-cycle core electromechanical system maintenance contract. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom‘s Chinese joint venture, CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation Systems (PATS), carried out a signing ceremony for the maintenance of the Pujiang Line’s core electromechanical system.

The five-year contract was awarded by the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group. Pujiang is a suburban town in the greater Shanghai area.

PATS has secured the first full life-cycle core electromechanical system maintenance contract for urban rail transit automatic people mover system (APM) with a 5-year service duration.

The Pujiang Line is the first APM rail transit line in Shanghai, with a total length of 6.6km.

Alstom China managing director Ming Geng highlighted how the project aligns with Alstom’s aims of developing greener and smarter mobility: “With more than 60 years of experience in China, Alstom will work together with our joint ventures to serve Shanghai Metro with high-quality, green and intelligent transportation solutions and to ensure the safe and comfortable travel of Shanghai citizens with full life cycle core services.”

The Shanghai APM system features a lightweight body, regenerative braking and an advanced power management system to reduce energy use.

Alstom states that it is also outfitted with ‘high-reliability explosion-proof steel-rim’ tyres, as well as green and efficient features.

This deal builds on Alstom’s past initiatives in China, which include the deployment of APM systems to multiple airports, as well as the delivery of the Innovia APM 300 system to HKIA.