View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 11, 2022

Alstom’s Chinese JV secures Hong Kong Airport APM O&M contract

The driverless Innovia APM is designed to transport people within dense urban areas or to serve airports.

New generation of reliable and eco-friendly lnnovia APM. Credit: Alstom/ A. Février.

CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation System (PATS), a joint venture (JV) of Alstom in China, has secured a contract to offer operation and maintenance (O&M) services for an integrated Automated People Mover (APM) system in Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The three-year contract was awarded by HKIA-operator Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK).

As agreed, PATS will provide O&M services for the Innovia APM that connects the airport’s Terminal 2 Concourse (T2C) and Terminal 2. The three-track system stretches 2.6km with two stations expected to become operational in 2024.

The scope of work will include preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance of the vehicles, as well as the core electromechanical equipment of the APM system.

Alstom China managing director Henry Wang said: “The acquisition of this operation and maintenance contract is the result of the customer’s recognition of the PATS service in the past five years.

“It also further illustrates Alstom China’s full capacity to deliver integrated solutions to China and lay a strong foundation to meet the needs of the overseas market.

“Moving forward, we are committed to continue providing safe, high-quality and efficient products and services for users in China and around the world.”

The driverless Innovia APM is designed to serve people in airports or in dense urban areas. It operates on a dedicated guideway underground, on ground level or elevated system.

Alstom has supplied such systems to Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Shanghai Metro Line 8, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and Guangzhou Zhujiangxincheng.

Alstom recently received a €387m contract to supply 156 Movia metro cars to India’s Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL).

Related Companies
Green Furniture Concept

Eco-Friendly Seating and Furniture for Railway Stations

Visit Profile
Brownsburg Electronik

Transformers and Inductors for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
TTInspect / Aarsleff Rail A/S

Automatic Vision Inspection Systems for Trains

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology