Alstom’s Chinese JV secures Hong Kong Airport APM O&M contract

New generation of reliable and eco-friendly lnnovia APM. Credit: Alstom/ A. Février.

CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation System (PATS), a joint venture (JV) of Alstom in China, has secured a contract to offer operation and maintenance (O&M) services for an integrated Automated People Mover (APM) system in Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The three-year contract was awarded by HKIA-operator Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK).

As agreed, PATS will provide O&M services for the Innovia APM that connects the airport’s Terminal 2 Concourse (T2C) and Terminal 2. The three-track system stretches 2.6km with two stations expected to become operational in 2024.

The scope of work will include preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance of the vehicles, as well as the core electromechanical equipment of the APM system.

Related

Alstom China managing director Henry Wang said: “The acquisition of this operation and maintenance contract is the result of the customer’s recognition of the PATS service in the past five years.

“It also further illustrates Alstom China’s full capacity to deliver integrated solutions to China and lay a strong foundation to meet the needs of the overseas market.

“Moving forward, we are committed to continue providing safe, high-quality and efficient products and services for users in China and around the world.”

The driverless Innovia APM is designed to serve people in airports or in dense urban areas. It operates on a dedicated guideway underground, on ground level or elevated system.

Alstom has supplied such systems to Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Shanghai Metro Line 8, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport and Guangzhou Zhujiangxincheng.

Alstom recently received a €387m contract to supply 156 Movia metro cars to India’s Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL).