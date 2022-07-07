Alstom secures €387m contract for Indian metro projects

The trains will be manufactured at Alstom’s rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli of Gujarat state. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a €387m contract from India’s Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) for the supply of 156 Movia metro cars.

The contract will also cover 15 years of comprehensive maintenance for the metro trains, which will be used for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The scope of the contract also includes the installation of next-generation Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system and train control and telecommunication system.

Alstom will also be responsible for seven years of comprehensive maintenance for each system.

Under the contract, Alstom will design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission 52 standard gauge Movia metro passenger trainsets of three-car configuration each.

The company will deliver 27 trainsets for the Bhopal metro project while the remaining 25 trainsets will serve the Indore project.

These trains will operate across the 31km line in Bhopal with 30 stations, as well as the 31.5km line in Indore with 29 stations.

Designed to operate at a top speed of 80km/h, the ultramodern and lightweight trains will be manufactured at Alstom’s rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli of Gujarat state.

Earlier, the company also secured similar combined order in India for the Agra-Kanpur metro projects.

Alstom India cluster managing director Olivier Loison said: “We are delighted to be awarded this significant contract from MPMRCL and this collaboration will lay a strong foundation for an efficient and sustainable mass transport system for the cities of Bhopal & Indore.

“As India moves towards its vision of using green and clean energy for public mobility, Alstom takes pride in being its long-standing partner in this journey and help write the country’s growth story.”

In May this year, Alstom delivered the first RRTS train to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in India.