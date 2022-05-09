Alstom hands over first semi high-speed train for India’s RRTS project

Alstom hands over the first semi high-speed trainset for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. Credit: Alstom Transport India Limited / PRNewsfoto.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has delivered India’s first semi high-speed regional train for National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Phase 1 project.

These aerodynamic fully air conditioned trains are anticipated to result in a 40% decrease in journey times between the 82.5km Delhi and Meerut route.

Among its features include 2×2 transverse seating, door status indicators, grab handles, and ergonomically designed areas to support specially abled people.

The trains are also equipped with CCTV cameras, intercom, fire extinguisher, exterior camera, fire and smoke detector, Wi-Fi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations, dynamic route display maps, and auto controlled ambient lighting system.

This RRTS route is India’s first to incorporate the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level signalling system.

The trains were 100% made in Alstom’s factory in Savli, Gujarat, with the manufacturing process starting in July last year. This aligns with the Indian Government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

The propulsion systems and electricals were made at Alstom’s Maneja factory in Gujarat.

In 2020, Alstom received a €436m contract to design, construct, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars. The contract also covered maintenance services for a 15-year period.

Besides, the company was tasked with designing, installing, delivering, trialling and commissioning signalling and train control, supervision, platform screen doors and telecommunication systems.

Alstom India managing director Alain SPOHR said: “The RRTS project is one of the most ambitious ventures in India’s mobility sector and will prove to be a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment.

“Our trains and ETCS Signalling systems will ensure safer and seamless intercity commute, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development. Delivering the first train within a year of commencing production reinstates Alstom’s commitment to revolutionise India’s rail networks.”