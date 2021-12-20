Alstom’s APM system becomes operational at Shenzhen Airport

The Innovia APM system stretches for 2.6km, linking Shenzhen Airport’s existing Terminal 3 to an air side satellite hall. Credit: PBTS/Alstom.

The Innovia automatic people mover (APM) system by Alstom has commenced operations at the Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China.

In 2018, Alstom’s Chinese joint venture (JV) CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited (PBTS) started working on this project.

This year in September, the JV also secured the contract to offer operation and maintenance (O&M) service for the APM system.

It has a journey time of nearly three minutes, running at a top speed of 80km/hour.



This driverless system is installed with automatic train operation (ATO) grade of operation 4 (GoA4) for optimised passenger services.

PBTS designed, constructed, as well as commissioned the electrical and mechanical equipment, such as all the Innovia APM cars.

Shenzhen Airport APM received the propulsion equipment by another Alstom Chinese JV, named Bombardier NUG Propulsion System (BNP) and the signalling systems Cityflo 650 were from Chinese JV Bombardier NUG Signalling Solutions (BNS).

Engineered to serve airports and urban regions, Innovia APM provides fast service for passengers within cities, to and from airports, or between airport terminals.

Innovia APM vehicles run on a dedicated guideway underground, on ground level or elevated, featuring “modern aesthetics and advanced subsystems” for improved functionality.

The company has already delivered APM systems to Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Airport, Shenzhen Airport, Shanghai Metro Line 8 and Guangzhou Zhujiajxincheng.

At present, Alstom is delivering an Innovia APM system to Hong Kong Airport.

In June this year, PBTS won a contract to provide maintenance services for the Innovia Monorail 300 platform in China’s Anhui Province.