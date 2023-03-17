Scope of the contract includes the operations and maintenance of the vehicle fleet. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has received an operation and maintenance services order worth about €250m from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Newark Liberty International Airport in the US.

Under the contract, Alstom will offer operations and maintenance services for its Innovia monorail system, called AirTrain Newark, until January 2030.

The contract also has an option for a further one year.

Scope of the contract includes the delivery of operations and dispatching, as well as maintenance of the vehicle fleet, station doors, guideways, power distribution systems, car wash, signalling system and facilities.

The fleet comprises five Innovia monorail trains with six cars each. They are serving six stations, including the new Terminal A, along around three miles of the elevated guideway.

Besides operating between the airport’s terminals, the system also helps link the airport with rental car facilities, hotel shuttles and central parking lots as well as with other transit systems and services including New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “Our industry-leading Innovia airport system has been moving travellers and employees between terminals at Newark Airport safely and reliably since 1996.

“Building upon the knowledge gathered over more than 25 years and our worldwide leadership of operation and maintenance of automated transit systems, our service delivery team will continue to focus on maintaining the AirTrain Newark’s high-performance levels and supporting the best possible passenger mobility experience at the airport.”

Earlier this month, the rolling stock manufacturer opened a new rail electrification equipment production facility in Valmadrera, Lecco, Italy.