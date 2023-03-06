Officials from Alstom among others during Valmadrera site inauguration. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has launched a new production plant in Valmadrera, Lecco, Italy to make electrification equipment for the railway sector for both the Italian and foreign markets.

Covering an area of 9800m2, the Valmadrera site is equipped to develop and manufacture power transmission components for railway, metro and tram lines.

The new production site, in which Alstom invested around €2m, will combine production that was earlier split across two smaller sites in Pescate and Olginate.

Italy Minister of Enterprise and Made Adolfo Urso said: “This new plant will tell the story of the excellence that from Valmadrera reaches all over Italy, reaching many other metropolises beyond the borders.”

Alstom has invested in the plant for new numerical control machinery, a laboratory testing machine and automatic storage systems.

The rolling stock manufacturer said it focuses on production of electrification material in Lecco area.

This material is later exported to other countries including Algeria, Dubai, France, Japan, Greece, Romania, Turkey, UK, among others.

The new Valmadrera site will produce Catenary cantilevers and associated accessories for rail lines’ electrification including regional, high speed, metro; terminal blocks for substations and power distribution lines (Terna).

It will also produce rigid catenary for metro, third rail and APS (power supply from the ground) for metro or tramway lines, as well as power supply lines for overhead travelling cranes.

Alstom Ferroviaria president and CEO and Alstom Italy managing director Michele Viale said: “We are very confident about the development of this new investment in the Lecco area, which is the Group’s centre of excellence for the design and construction of catenary components, conductor rail (such as 3rd rail) and APS rail (trackside power supply).

“Unique products are exported all over the world and have contributed to the construction of some of the continent’s most important metro and tramway lines such as in Istanbul, Riyadh, Paris, London (Elizabeth line).”