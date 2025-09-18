The IE 22001 train has been validated by the Independent Safety Assessor (RINA). Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has completed the installation and certification of the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 on the Head of Series (HoS) for the IE 22000 Class diesel multiple unit (DMU), marking a key development in the modernisation of Ireland’s rail system.

The train, designated as 22001, has received the Assessment Body (AsBo), Notified Body (NoBo), and Designated Body (DeBo) certificates from the Independent Safety Assessor (RINA).

The certificates confirm the safety and compliance of the design created by Alstom and its partners.

Earlier this year, Alstom installed approximately 120km of trackside infrastructure to support the ETCS system.

This installation enhances safety features and interoperability across the Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) network, extending from Dundalk in the north to Greystones in the south.

The HoS project aims to demonstrate that Alstom’s European Vital Computer (EVC) acts as the central safety component within the ETCS framework.

It will help replace the existing Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Continuous Automatic Warning System (CAWS) solutions.

The project has created over 50 positions at Alstom worldwide, spanning from the design phase to on-site testing in Ireland, and has been executed in collaboration with Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail).

Alstom project manager Julie Williams said: “Successfully completing the ETCS installation and assessment body certification on the Head of Series for the 22000 Class is a proud moment for the entire team.

“This milestone not only validates the seamless integration of Alstom’s onboard systems with Ireland’s trackside infrastructure, but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, safety-driven solutions that support the future of Irish rail.”

The project will support the deployment of Ireland’s new Alstom-manufactured DART+ fleet, which will come with ETCS installed as standard.

Alstom holds a ten-year framework agreement with Irish Rail for up to 750 new commuter rail cars as part of the DART+ programme, which includes confirmed orders for 37 five-car X’trapolis trains, accompanied by a 15-year support services contract.

Funded by the National Transport Authority under the National Development Plan, DART+ seeks to double the capacity and triple the electrification of the Greater Dublin network.

The trains are being manufactured at Alstom’s Chorzów facility in Poland, with 31 trains being battery electric multiple units (BEMUs), a first for Ireland, while six are Electric Multiple Units (EMUs).

The first train from this fleet arrived in Dublin in 2024 and is currently undergoing testing.

Recently, NJ Transit opted to purchase an additional 200 Multilevel III commuter rail cars and 12 ALP-45 dual-power locomotives from Alstom, with the total contract valued at around €1bn ($1.1bn).

This order follows a prior acquisition of 174 Multilevel III vehicles from the same manufacturer.

