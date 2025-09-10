The new Multilevel III cars will replace older single-level models that have been in service for 40 years. Credit: ALSTOM SA 2023, Advanced & Creative Design.

NJ Transit has exercised options to acquire an additional 200 Multilevel III commuter rail cars and 12 ALP-45 dual-power locomotives from Alstom, with the total contract valued at approximately €1bn ($1.1bn).

This latest order builds upon a previous acquisition of 174 Multilevel III vehicles from Alstom.

Part of Alstom’s Adessia commuter rail range, the new Multilevel III cars are set to replace older single-level models that have been in service for 40 years. The new cars will also provide a capacity increase of more than 12%.

Passenger features in the Multilevel III cars will include USB charging ports, digital displays, and automated audio announcements that provide route and station information.

The Adessia trains are available in both single and double-deck configurations and can operate in various climatic conditions, achieving speeds between 75mph-125mph (120km/h-200km/h) on both electrified and non-electrified lines.

Around one-third of the total order will consist of multilevel power cars (MLPCs), which are designed to operate without a traditional locomotive.

A typical 12-car trainset will include four MLPCs, ensuring continued service even if one power car experiences a malfunction.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroulle said: “Alstom is proud of our long-standing partnership with NJ Transit, and this new order reaffirms our commitment to delivering NJ Transit passengers with safe, state-of-the-art railcars that will get them where they are going reliably and comfortably.

“These third-generation multi-level trains that we will start delivering to NJ Transit in the coming months are designed with energy-efficient features, redundancy and durability to maximise the value of NJ TRANSIT’s fleet over its lifecycle.”

The additional 12 ALP-45 dual-power locomotives, which are part of Alstom’s Traxx Passenger portfolio, will replace older diesel-only engines within NJ Transit’s fleet.

These locomotives can utilise overhead electric lines for cleaner energy where available and will switch to diesel power in non-electrified areas, adhering to Tier IV emission standards set by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

With this latest order, NJ Transit will have a total of 72 ALP-45 dual-power locomotives.

Recently, Alstom won a €538m (NZ$1.065bn) contract from the Greater Wellington Regional Council in New Zealand to supply 18 Adessia Stream B battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) trains, along with a 35-year FlexCare Perform fleet maintenance service.

