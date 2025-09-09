Each train can carry up to 475 passengers and operate at speeds of up to 120kph. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has secured a €538m (NZ$1.065bn) contract from the Greater Wellington Regional Council in New Zealand for the provision of 18 Adessia Stream B battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) trains, along with a 35-year FlexCare Perform fleet maintenance service.

This contract marks the introduction of the first BEMU commuter trains in the country, which will facilitate emission-free operations on non-electrified sections of the Wellington rail network, specifically on the Wairarapa and Manawatu lines.

The trains will be produced at Alstom’s manufacturing facility in Savli, India, and are set to replace the existing diesel locomotive-hauled trains that are scheduled for retirement in 2028 and 2029.

A maintenance facility will be established in Masterton, designed by the Greater Wellington Regional Council, featuring “advanced” technologies for fleet maintenance and battery servicing.

Each train will accommodate up to 475 passengers and operate at speeds reaching 120kph.

The design of the trains is based on Alstom’s Adessia commuter trains platform, tailored to meet the specific requirements of Wellington’s operational environment.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The trains will include amenities for passengers such as wheelchair access, bike storage, luggage space, and facilities including toilets, vending machines, and water dispensers.

The livery of the trains, named ‘Tūhono’ – which translates to “to connect” or “to unite” – will incorporate Te ao Māori and cultural elements significant to Aotearoa New Zealand, with design contributions from the Māori design agency Indigenous Design and Innovation.

New technologies will be introduced to New Zealand, including HealthHub condition-based and predictive maintenance systems, as well as a connected driver advisory system.

The trains will feature intelligent train control, with the onboard battery facilitating emission-free operation through the 9km Remutaka Tunnel.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Pascal Dupond said: “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the New Zealand government, through the Ministry of Transport, the New Zealand Transport Agency, Greater Wellington and Horizon’s Regional Councils, alongside Transdev and KiwiRail, to bring Alstom trains and maintenance expertise to New Zealand for the first time.”

This latest contract follows previous orders, including 11 BEMU trains for VMS in Germany and 31 for Irish Rail in Ireland.

Recently, the European Railway Agency (ERA) approved the Traxx Universal locomotive featuring the EbiCab 2000 European Train Control System (ETCS).

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up