The European Railway Agency (ERA) has granted type approval for the Traxx Universal locomotive equipped with the EbiCab 2000 European Train Control System (ETCS).

This approval allows for cross-border freight operations in Europe under ETCS Baseline 3, the latest iteration of the ETCS, which aims to enhance safety and interoperability across rail networks.

The approval specifically facilitates operations in Austria, where ETCS-only operations are permitted on dual-equipped Class B lines.

Czech freight operators, including RegioJet and CD Cargo, are set to benefit from this approval, as they operate a fleet of 388 series locomotives.

RegioJet has received 13 Traxx locomotives (388 219-231) equipped with software version VR01.5, with the first six already in operation on the Czech rail network since November 2024, following a test operation permit from the Czech State Railways.

The remaining seven locomotives have now received international approval and are entering service beyond the Czech Republic.

The Traxx Class 388 fleet operated by CD Cargo and RegioJet, currently using the VR01.2 software version, will undergo a gradual upgrade to the VR01.5 version.

Additionally, the 386 series vehicles operated by Metrans will be fitted with Onvia Cab (formerly Atlas) onboard units.

Alstom Czech Republic and Slovakia managing director Dan Kurucz said: “Cross-border traffic is very important for freight transport in Europe.

“With the fully approved version VR01.5, our customers can continue to operate locomotives on corridors in Germany, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia.”

The Traxx Universal locomotives are designed with a modular platform that supports various applications, including freight and passenger transport across multiple countries.

They are available in different configurations, including AC, DC, and multi-system options.

A key feature of this locomotive is the ‘Last Mile’ functionality, which allows for operations on non-electrified lines, facilitating access to ports and industrial areas.

The Traxx locomotives have been approved in 20 countries, collectively covering more than 300 million km annually, with more than 3,000 units sold since the beginning of the 21st century.

