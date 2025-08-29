The design of the 39 trainsets will be conducted at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore. Credit: Alstom

Alstom has secured a contract from Larsen & Toubro to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars, a Communications-Based Train Control signalling system and maintenance services for Mumbai Metro Line 4 in India.

This agreement follows L&T’s recent award by the Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority to deliver an Integrated Systems Package for Line 4 or the Green Line.

The package encompasses rolling stock, signalling, telecommunications, platform screen doors, depot machinery and maintenance services for five years.

Mumbai Metro Line 4 will span 35.3km, connecting Wadala in Central Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane and feature 32 stations.

This line is expected to enhance connectivity with the existing Eastern Express Highway, Monorail, and other metro lines in the city.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai by decreasing travel times and carbon emissions.

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the design of the 39 trainsets, each comprising six cars, will take place at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore, while manufacturing will occur at the Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Additional components will be produced in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Savli, Gujarat.

The new driverless trains will incorporate features aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and accessibility, including interior airflow cooling and wheelchair access.

Alstom will also implement FlexCare Perform maintenance services for five years for the trains.

Alstom’s CBTC Urbalis technology, developed at its Bangalore site, will facilitate driverless operations and will be integrated into the Operation Control Centre at Mandale depot. This system will manage train operations across the line.

Alstom APAC region president Ling Fang said: “We are honoured to be chosen for the prestigious Mumbai Metro Line 4 project, further strengthening our long-standing association with the city of Mumbai.

“Alstom-built trains and signalling solutions are already serving on other Mumbai Metro lines. This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to the commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital’s infrastructure.”

In India, 18 metro lines are equipped or in the process of being equipped with Alstom’s signalling solutions.

The company has previously contributed to Mumbai’s metro network with the Aqua Line, which is now operational and serves more than 1.6 million passengers daily.

Recently, Alstom secured a contract to modernise the Bucharest-Giurgiu railway line in Romania, implementing ERTMS Level 2 signalling and electrification.

