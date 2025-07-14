Line 6-Orange, often referred to as the “university line,” is set to improve connectivity for São Paulo’s educational institutions. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has delivered the first of 22 six-car trains for São Paulo’s Line 6-Orange, manufactured at the company’s Taubaté site in Brazil.

Each train will have the capacity to carry up to 2,044 passengers and reach speeds of 90km/h.

Constructed from stainless steel and accentuated in orange to emphasise the line’s name and identity, the new trains are lighter than those with carbon steel car bodies.

They consume less electricity and are designed with a layout that enhances the passenger travel experience. Furthermore, the train structures are engineered to last for more than 40 years.

Alstom unveiled the design of the new trains in June 2024.

The trains were developed using Alstom’s Lab 4.0, a virtual reality facility that utilises cutting-edge technology to create a realistic train experience within a virtual environment, enabling early technical modifications.

This method offers an in-depth perspective on numerous elements, including the configuration of seating, the elevation of handrails, safety features, and the placement of the engine and additional parts.

Alstom Brazil general director Suely Sola said: “Alstom has been a leader in rail mobility in Brazil for 70 years, and this project is a testament to the fact that we’re continuing to invest and innovate in this vital market.

“We are very proud to have Line 6-Orange in our portfolio. This project is a milestone in urban mobility in Latin America and reinforces our commitment to the State of São Paulo and Brazil. With 70 years of presence in the country, we remain dedicated to offering efficient, safe, and high-quality public transport solutions. The initiative also contributes to a more sustainable system and improves quality of life, especially for students who will use the line.”

Line 6-Orange, often referred to as the “university line”, is set to improve connectivity for São Paulo’s educational institutions.

It is expected to serve around 633,000 passengers daily, with a significant portion of the line’s users being students, according to a 2022 government study.

The 15km line, featuring 15 stations, will connect the Brasilândia neighbourhood to São Joaquim Station, cutting travel times significantly to just 23 minutes compared to the 1.5-hour transit by bus.

Concessionária Linha Uni CEO Jaime Juraszek said: “The arrival of the first train at Pátio Morro Grande gives us the certainty that Line 6 operations are ever closer to becoming a reality. It was another important milestone for the Project, for the Brasilândia neighbourhood, and the entire city of São Paulo. Mobility is advancing, and we are proud to be part of this historic moment.”

This project, claimed to be the largest of its kind in Latin America, is a public-private partnership between the São Paulo state government and the Concessionaire Linha Universidade.

It is being executed by ACCIONA and is currently providing more than 10,000 jobs.

In related news, Alstom and TransLink in Vancouver have launched the first Mark V SkyTrain vehicles, showcasing Alstom’s global commitment to advancing public transit solutions.

