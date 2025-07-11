The MarkV trains are manufactured domestically. Credit: TransLink.

Alstom, in partnership with Vancouver’s TransLink in Canada, has announced the commercial launch of the first new generation of SkyTrain vehicles, known as the Mark V.

This marks a significant step in the modernisation of Vancouver’s rapid transit system, with plans to have several five-car trains operating on the Expo and Millennium Line network by the end of 2025.

The driverless light trains represent the SkyTrain network’s longest and highest capacity trains to date.

With TransLink’s additional order for six five-car Mark V trains for the network in 2024, the total number of Mark V cars ordered to date stands at 235 (47 trains).

Each Mark V train can transport 672 passengers, which is a 25% increase in capacity compared to the current four-car Mark III models.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said: “The SkyTrain is more than just transportation – it’s part of the identity of Metro Vancouver.

“The Mark V trains represent a bold new chapter, with more space, improved accessibility, and cutting-edge features that will enhance every ride. These trains are designed to meet the needs of a growing region, and I am excited to see them deliver a better experience for every customer.”

The new trains offer passengers enhanced comfort with improved interior designs, interconnected wagons, new seating arrangements, advanced heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and large digital displays for station information.

The Mark V trains are designed, manufactured, and tested at Alstom’s facilities in Kingston, Ontario, and La Pocatière and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in Québec.

The project employed 282 people at its peak, not including the additional jobs and economic benefits generated through Alstom’s local supply chain.

In a separate development, Alstom has secured a contract worth $2.3bn to supply 316 commuter rail cars to the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad, which are part of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the US.

The contract also includes an option for up to 242 additional cars, potentially raising the contract value by $1.5bn.

