Alstom’s new M-9A cars will replace the MTA’s older commuter train cars, notably on the Long Island Rail Road. Credit: Alstom Advanced & Creative Design.

Alstom has secured a contract valued at $2.3bn to supply 316 commuter rail cars to the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad, divisions of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The order also includes an option for up to 242 additional cars, potentially increasing the contract’s value by up to $1.5bn.

Under the contract, Alstom will supply its M-9A passenger vehicles, which are designed to replace the four-decade-old M-3 cars.

The vehicles will be electric multiple units (EMUs) and operate independently on electrified tracks without the need for a separate locomotive.

Approximately half of the rail cars will serve LIRR, the nation’s busiest commuter railroad, with the remainder allocated to Metro-North, which caters to the northern New York and Connecticut suburbs.

The new trains will adhere to the MTA’s stringent cybersecurity standards, ensuring the protection of internal systems and external communications.

This order will bring Alstom’s total production for the MTA to around 5,400 commuter and subway cars.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroullé said: “With the M-9A project, Alstom looks forward to delivering great commuter trains and good jobs for New Yorkers. We are grateful to the MTA for putting their trust in us and building on the long history that Alstom has with the MTA and with manufacturing state-of-the-art trains in America.

“These new trains not only provide passengers with greater comfort, convenience, and amenities; they will also be made in our New York factories, by New York labour. The investment the MTA makes in these train cars is an investment in local communities throughout the Empire State.”

The M-9A passenger vehicles are part of Alstom’s Adessia commuter rail portfolio, known for its sustainability and adaptability to various urban and suburban environments.

These modern cars promise a quieter, smoother, and more reliable experience for commuters. They will be equipped with amenities such as USB charging ports, wheelchair spaces, accessible restrooms, along with extra-wide doors to expedite boarding and alighting.

The trains can operate at speeds between 120-200km/h on both electrified and non-electrified networks.

The contract is set to generate nearly 300 jobs at Alstom’s production facilities in New York.

The car body shells will be manufactured at Alstom’s Plant 4 in Hornell, while the bogies will be assembled in Plattsburgh. Alstom’s site in West Mifflin will produce the propulsion systems.

In a related development, Alstom has secured a $1.9bn order from SNCF Voyageurs for 96 RER NG trainsets for the RER D line, a project fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and approved on 10 April 2025.

