Luz Station in Sao Paulo is one of the stations on the network using the rolling stock. Credit: Shutterstock

Alstom revealed the design of new trains to be manufactured for the São Paulo Metro’s Line 6 in partnership with operator Linha Universidade. 

The 22 six-car trains will be built by Alstom at its Taubaté factory in São Paulo for the metro’s upcoming Line 6 and have been designed with lower energy consumption and driverless/Unattended Train Operation (UTO) technology. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Michel Boccaccio, president of Alstom in Brazil and general director for Latin America, said: “This project reaffirms our mission of promoting a reliable and sustainable transport system, contributing to improving the quality of life of São Paulo residents and, specifically, for students who will use the university line and will not buy a car, a global trend of youth.” 

Each train will accommodate up to 2,044 passengers and reach speeds of 90km/h. They will also be fitted with modern technology for passenger counting, video surveillance, and a design built around better passenger flow. 

A digital rendering of Alstom's train design
The design features an orange livery to connect with Line 6’s branding. Credit: Alstom

The rolling stock contract is part of the wider Line 6 project which is currently constructing a 15.3km line and 15 underground stations for the São Paulo Metro, with a 7km expansion also built in to future plans. 

See Also:

The new line, branded as the Orange line, will be operated and maintained by Linha Universidade for at least 19 years after the company signed a contract for its concession with the Government of São Paulo. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Work on the line’s new trains strengthens Alstom’s presence in Brazil and is particularly important for the Taubaté which re-opened in 2022 after an expansion project tripled its manufacturing footprint.