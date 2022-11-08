Alstom opens expanded rolling stock facility in Taubaté, Brazil

Inauguration event for the expansion of Alstom’s train manufacturing facility in Taubaté. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has opened an expanded rolling stock facility at Taubaté in the State of São Paulo, Brazil.

To triple the plant’s manufacturing footprint to 60,000m2, the company invested €14m for the expansion and modernisation of the site.

The investment also supported expanding housing production, testing, and training areas and adding new office space.

Following the signing of six national and international contracts, the company has invested in the expansion project.

With work at the factory continuing through 2028, production on two projects has already commenced.

Alstom will use the Taubaté facility for the production of more than 170 trains or 940 cars.

These trains will be supplied to the cities of São Paulo in Brazil, Santiago in Chile, Taipei in Taiwan, and Bucharest in Romania.

Furthermore, the firm intends to recruit around 750 professionals in the State of São Paulo by March next year, of which 700 employees will be allocated for the Taubaté site.

Alstom CEO and board chairman Henri Poupart-Lafarge said: “We have been looking for strategic opportunities to continue to grow to support societies as they transition to lower and zero-emission transportation for passengers and freight.

“The expansion of this factory in Brazil is extremely important to reinforcing our position as a global benchmark for innovative and sustainable mobility, quality, and customer satisfaction in the railway industry.”

Alstom’s site in Taubaté, which is a centre of excellence for the production of stainless steel cars, was opened in 2015.

The site already produced 32 Citadis trams for Rio de Janeiro city in Brazil.

Last month, Alstom announced that it installed a new aluminium welding line at its Wroclaw rolling stock site in Poland.