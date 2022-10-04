Alstom installs new aluminium welding line at Wroclaw site in Poland

Alstom has launched an aluminium welding line at its rolling stock site in Wroclaw. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has installed a new aluminium welding line at its Wroclaw rolling stock site in Poland.

The new lighter aluminium line, which is in line with the firm’s sustainable mobility strategy, replaced the heavier and more difficult-to-machine steel line.

Expected to create around 100 new jobs at the Wroclaw facility, the new aluminium welding line has been installed with an investment of around €10m.

The funds were used for new equipment and machinery besides adaptation of the plant’s infrastructure to the new technology and training of employees.

This investment helps the Wroclaw facility acquire new projects and manufacture aluminium boxes for regional trains for European markets.

The Wroclaw site is involved in the manufacturing of locomotive and passenger vehicle bodies, including high-speed train bodies.

The facility also manufactures bogie frames for different types of rail vehicles.

With over 1,000 employees, the site’s ongoing projects are valued at around €700m.

Alstom Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic States president and managing director Slawomir Cyza said: “Alstom is at the forefront of aluminium welding technology in rolling stock production in Poland and will continue to develop and popularise this technology, which is more efficient and environmentally friendly than conventional steel.

“Aluminium has many advantages over stainless steel in train construction. Aluminum guarantees a lower weight of trains, which in turn contributes to using less energy to power the train and thus lower CO2 emissions.”

Use of aluminium in rail will extend the life of railcars to nearly 40 years.

Last month, Alstom rolled out a new production line for its latest TGV trains at La Rochelle workshops in France.