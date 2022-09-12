Alstom unveils production line for new TGV trains

The new TGV M train is a result of collaboration between Alstom and the rolling stock and TGV-Intercités divisions of SNCF Voyageurs. Credit: Alstom.

Rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has launched the production line for its latest TGV trains at La Rochelle workshops in France.

The new TGV M train, which is the result of a collaboration between Alstom and the Rolling Stock and TGV-Intercités divisions of SNCF Voyageurs, will operate on the national network from 2024.

Alstom secured an order for 115 units, including 100 domestic and 15 international, which are suitable for both INOUI and OUIGO TGV services.

Ten of the company’s 16 locations in France are engaged in the design of the new train. The project is anticipated to create up to 4,000 jobs in the French rail industry.

The number of cars in the new train can be adjusted as per the market’s requirements to reconfigure the interior by removing or adding seats, bicycle, or luggage spaces. It will help rapidly convert first-class space into a second-class and vice versa.

These new trains will provide up to 740, or 20% more seats compared with the current maximum of 634 seats.

Furthermore, a complete analysis of the compatibility of the new train with the network and stations will be carried out across France.

A project is being implemented on digital and information systems, as TGV M is hyper-connected and customers mostly prefer digital systems.

The project will include proposing and implementing required digital solutions, as well as supports to meet customer requirements.

Last month, Alstom commissioned hydrogen-fuelled passenger trains in the state of Lower Saxony, Germany.