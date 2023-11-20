Rolling stock lessor Akiem has made an order for 30 of the most recent Newag Dragon-2 six-axle electric locomotives from Polish rolling stock manufacturer Newag.

The order comprises of 10 Dragon-2 multi-system locomotives and 20 Dragon-2 DC locomotives fitted with last-mile modules. The contract also features an option for up to 50 additional locomotives.

The contract also includes eight years of locomotive maintenance services by Newag, starting from the date the initial 30 locomotives are delivered.

The maximum total value of the order will amount to approximately Є500m, including the maintenance services provided by Newag.

“We are very pleased that Akiem, a leading European locomotive lessor, has chosen our platform of six-axle Dragon-2 electric freight locomotives, placing the largest locomotive order by value in the history of our company,” said Zbigniew Konieczek, chairman of the Newag management board.

“We are delighted to welcome Akiem as one of our strategic customers. We believe that our reliable Dragon-2 locomotives will satisfy the commercial expectations of Akiem’s customers.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The 10 multi-system Dragon-2 locomotives are approved for operation in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and the 20 Dragon-2 DC locomotives are approved for operation in Poland and for cross-border station access in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

“The Dragon-2 locomotives will allow our central European customers to develop new rail freight services, with heavier trains running at higher speeds and delivering the highest standards of reliability and safety,” said Akienm CEO Fabien Rochefort.

“The 0.5MW HVO-compatible last-mile modules will accelerate the transition from diesel towards greener electric traction when operating on partially electrified routes.”

The Dragon-2 platform represents the latest generation of freight locomotives from Newag. The Polish company says that they are designed to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient transport, with the ability to pull freight trains of up to 4,200 tonnes.

The Dragon-2’s last-mile power modules also meet Stage V emission standards and are equipped with HVO-ready engines.

Akiem has had an active year when it comes to acquisitions, with a €‎500m order with Alstom confirmed in July for 65 Traxx locomotives, and an update to its contract with Siemens to increase its fleet of Vectrons to 100 units.