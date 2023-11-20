Rolling stock lessor Akiem has made an order for 30 of the most recent Newag Dragon-2 six-axle electric locomotives from Polish rolling stock manufacturer Newag.
The order comprises of 10 Dragon-2 multi-system locomotives and 20 Dragon-2 DC locomotives fitted with last-mile modules. The contract also features an option for up to 50 additional locomotives.
The contract also includes eight years of locomotive maintenance services by Newag, starting from the date the initial 30 locomotives are delivered.
The maximum total value of the order will amount to approximately Є500m, including the maintenance services provided by Newag.
“We are very pleased that Akiem, a leading European locomotive lessor, has chosen our platform of six-axle Dragon-2 electric freight locomotives, placing the largest locomotive order by value in the history of our company,” said Zbigniew Konieczek, chairman of the Newag management board.
“We are delighted to welcome Akiem as one of our strategic customers. We believe that our reliable Dragon-2 locomotives will satisfy the commercial expectations of Akiem’s customers.”
The 10 multi-system Dragon-2 locomotives are approved for operation in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and the 20 Dragon-2 DC locomotives are approved for operation in Poland and for cross-border station access in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
“The Dragon-2 locomotives will allow our central European customers to develop new rail freight services, with heavier trains running at higher speeds and delivering the highest standards of reliability and safety,” said Akienm CEO Fabien Rochefort.
“The 0.5MW HVO-compatible last-mile modules will accelerate the transition from diesel towards greener electric traction when operating on partially electrified routes.”
The Dragon-2 platform represents the latest generation of freight locomotives from Newag. The Polish company says that they are designed to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient transport, with the ability to pull freight trains of up to 4,200 tonnes.
The Dragon-2’s last-mile power modules also meet Stage V emission standards and are equipped with HVO-ready engines.
Akiem has had an active year when it comes to acquisitions, with a €500m order with Alstom confirmed in July for 65 Traxx locomotives, and an update to its contract with Siemens to increase its fleet of Vectrons to 100 units.