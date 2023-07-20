Alstom’s Traxx model allows for last-mile operations without the need of a shunting locomotive. Credit: Alstom Advanced and Creative Design.

European rolling stock leasing company Akiem has signed a €‎500m ($560m) framework contract with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom for up to 100 new locomotives.

The contract includes a firm order for 65 Traxx Universal multi-system locomotives, 55 of which will operate in France, with the wider order covering 12 countries across Europe.

Akiem CEO Fabien Rochefort was “thrilled” with the order and said: “We are constantly investing in our locomotive portfolio to serve our customers and develop new market positions.

“These stock investments will allow to offer new efficient and sustainable routes which will contribute to increase the modal shift towards rail in Europe.”

The Traxx locomotives can run passenger and freight operations at a top speed of 160kmph and are known for their optimised energy consumption, they will also all be equipped with the ATLAS signalling system which covers both the new ETCS digital system and legacy system operations.

Alstom DACH’s vice-president of rolling stock, locomotives and components Kevin Cogo said that one aspect of the order was especially important for the France-based company: “Thanks to this agreement, both Akiem and Alstom will reinforce their strong position for locomotives in various corridors, including their home market.”

Rochefort added that it was hoped that the order will contribute to the “rejuvenation of rail freight and intercity passenger transport” in France.

Delivery of the locomotives is expected to take place between 2025 and 2028 after the final assembly at Alstom’s manufacturing site in Kassel, Germany.

Akiem’s order was just the latest in a number of successes for the model this year, following a 50-strong Traxx order from Germany-based Northrail and the delivery of four new locomotives to Polish intermodal operator PCC Intermodal.