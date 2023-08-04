Locomotives from this new contract will be delivered between 2025 and 2027. Credit: Get_Wini/ Shutterstock.

European rolling stock leasing company Akiem has placed an order of 15 Vectron AC and Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility, to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

The order expands Akiem’s Vectron fleet to 100 locomotives, part of a 750-train full fleet.

The Siemens locomotives allow multiple uses including cross-border freight transport and fast passenger service in a number of European countries.

The Vectron AC locomotives can be operated at a maximum speed of 200kmph and feature a low-energy shutdown and optimised system design to minimise energy consumption.

Akiem CEO Fabien Rochefort said: “We are delighted to be increasing our fleet by 15 Vectron locomotives and pursuing this fruitful business relation with Siemens.

“We look forward to offering passenger and freight operators throughout Europe the fleet they need as a sustainable and reliable service. With this fleet of 100 Vectrons, we will address the needs of freight and passenger operators in 11 countries and further support sustainable rail transportation in Europe.”

This order extends the relationship between Akiem and Siemens, which previously included contracts for 85 locomotives.

Siemens CEO of rolling stock Albrecht Neumann highlighted how pleased the company is over the extension of the locomotive contract.

Neumann said: “We are very pleased that Akiem has decided to place another call from our framework contract and that we continue to be their trusted partner.

“In Akiem’s fleet, the Vectron is making a significant contribution to the company’s transport performance for cross-border, European freight and passenger traffic.”

The Siemens Vectron locomotive has gained significant recognition across Europe, covering over 750 million kilometres in service, and being approved for operation in over 20 European countries.