September 1, 2022

Siemens Mobility to deliver more Vectron locomotives to Akiem

Scope of the delivery will include 65 Vectron AC and Vectron MS locomotives.

Siemens Mobility
The new locomotives are suitable for cross-border freight transport and fast passenger service in multiple European countries. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, a separately managed company of Siemens, has received a contract from leasing rolling stock specialist Akiem for the delivery of new locomotives.

The new contract was part of a framework agreement for the acquisition of locomotives, which was signed in December last year.

Under the contract, Siemens Mobility will supply 65 Vectron AC and Vectron MS locomotives to Akiem.

The first locomotives under the new order are anticipated to be delivered in the middle of 2024.

As part of the earlier contract, Siemens Mobility is responsible for the delivery of 20 Vectron locomotives.

With a maximum power of 6.4MW, the new locomotives can run at a maximum speed of either 200km/h or 230km/h.

They are suitable for cross-border freight transport besides fast passenger service in multiple European countries.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO said: “We are especially pleased that the Vectron, with its unique modular design, will be making a significant contribution in the Akiem fleet to cross-border European freight and passenger service.

“With this order, we have also reached the milestone of 1,500 sold Vectrons: clear proof of customer satisfaction.”

Siemens Mobility has so far sold over 1,500 Vectron locomotives to 62 customers in 16 countries. These locomotives were given the go-ahead for operations across 20 countries in Europe.

This year in June, Siemens Mobility won a contract from Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) to deliver seven two-car Mireo Plus H trains.

