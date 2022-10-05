ABB receives $170m in orders from Stadler

Stadler CityLink in Karlsruhe, Germany. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB has been awarded orders worth $170m from Stadler Valencia to power more than 300 new trains and locomotives.



The trains will be used across various different European railway networks, to modernise and reinforce train transportation in countries such as the UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and Austria, as well as in some European railway corridors.

The majority of these orders have been booked in Q3, 2022. The scope of supply includes ABB’s traction converters and motors to power the trains.

A large number of the models that will be powered by ABB technologies are based on Stadler’s tram-train Citylink model, a barrier-free light rail vehicle family specially designed to connect city centres with the surrounding metropolitan area without changing trains. Citylink models can be operated electrically on the tram network, as well as on mainline services, at speeds of up to 100 km/h.

“We are excited to be writing the future of sustainable mobility with these projects. Bringing our traction technologies to these new trains means bringing more energy efficiency, safety and availability for the train transportation system in Europe and the UK,” said Edgar Keller, President of ABB’s traction division.

“We greatly appreciate Stadler’s ongoing trust in our technologies and expertise in the traction industry. We look forward to working with Stadler to design the trains of the future.”

ABB is a leading provider of traction technologies for transportation, offering a full range of propulsion, auxiliary and battery energy storage solutions for new vehicles as well as for retrofits.

Germany-based HÜBNER Group has also secured a contract from rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler, for the delivery of up to 1,008 gangway systems for the VDV Tram-Train project.



