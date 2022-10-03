HÜBNER wins gangway systems supply contract from Stadler

HÜBNER will deliver gangway systems for Stadler’s CITYLINK vehicles. Credit: Stadler

Germany-based HÜBNER Group has secured a contract from rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler for the delivery of up to 1,008 gangway systems for the VDV Tram-Train project.

The company also has received a maintenance contract for 32 years for the project.

Both companies signed the contract at the InnoTrans event in Berlin, Germany.

In January this year, Stadler won a contract from a consortium of six transport firms from Germany and Austria for the supply of 504 CITYLINK type vehicles or tram-train vehicles.

The consortium includes Verkehrsbetriebe Karlsruhe (VBK), Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG), Saarbahn Netz, Schiene Oberösterreich, the State of Salzburg, and Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb.

With varying lengths and different numbers of doors, the CITYLINK vehicles will be fitted differently for the various customers in the consortium.

HÜBNER plans to supply three different gangway variants for the six operators in the project consortium between 2023 and 2031.

The gangway systems will feature double-corrugated bellows and a turning plate with floor covering, in addition to a radial articulation that will meet the requirements of the CITYLINK vehicles.

HÜBNER mobility rail senior vice-president Kai Mentel said: “We are very pleased that our long-standing customer Stadler has chosen our products and services for the largest order in their company history.

“For HÜBNER, the VDV Tram-Train order is of great strategic importance, and at the same time it is confirmation of our continuing mission to supply customers efficiently, reliably and in HÜBNER’s well-known high quality.”

Stadler will manufacture 246 CITYLINK vehicles for the six operators over the next 10 years. It will deliver the first four vehicles to the Saarbahn in 2024.

The project consortium is also having an option to further purchase up to 258 additional vehicles.

These trams can also be used as intercity trains with the corresponding configuration.