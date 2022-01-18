Stadler wins $4.56bn contract for VDV Tram-Train project

Stadler secured the contract following an international tender under the VDV Tram-Train project. Credit: mammela / Pixabay.

A consortium of six transport firms from Germany and Austria has awarded a contract worth up to $4.56bn (€4bn) to Switzerland-based Stadler for the delivery of 504 tram-trains.

These transport firms are Verkehrsbetriebe Karlsruhe (VBK), Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG), Saarbahn Netz, Schiene Oberösterreich, the State of Salzburg and Zweckverband Regional-Stadtbahn Neckar-Alb.

Stadler secured the contract, said to be its largest ever, following an international tender under the VDV Tram-Train project.

The framework agreement comprises a fixed order quantity of 246 Citylink vehicles at a value of around $1.94bn (€1.7bn), along with an option to order up to a further 258 vehicles.

It covers an upkeep contract that will be valid for up to 32 years.

Stadler will produce 246 Citylink tram-trains during the upcoming ten years for the transit operators.

In 2024, Saarbahn is expected to take the delivery of the first four vehicles.

All the tram-trains will be provided in a three-part design.

As per the delivery location and the client, the vehicles’ length, number of doors, boarding and coupling height, and the configuration of the Citylink versions will be customised by Stadler.

The vehicles will be equipped with an HVAC system for commuter compartments and driver’s cab.

They will also feature spacious all-purpose zones with two wheelchair spaces.

Stadler’s Citylink tram-trains are designed to function as an inter-city train as well.

As of now, Stadler has delivered more than 650 vehicles in six nations.

Last month, Stadler received an order from Slovakian railway firm ZSSK (Železničná spoločnosť Slovensko, as) to build and deliver four double-decker multiple-unit KISS trains.