Stadler secures contract to provide KISS trains for Slovakia

The new trains are slated to be delivered by the end of 2023. Credit: OtoZapletal / Pixabay.

Switzerland-based Stadler has won a contract from the Slovakian railway firm ZSSK (Železničná spoločnosť Slovensko, a.s.) to build and supply four double-decker multiple-unit KISS trains.

These trains are slated to be delivered by the end of 2023, marking their debut run on Slovakia’s rail network.

The six-car vehicles will operate on regional lines in western and central Slovakia.

The ZSSK fleet currently comprises 21 single-decker articulated railcars (GTW) from Stadler.

Of these, six vehicles are standard-gauge GTW with diesel-electric drive while 15 are narrow-gauge GTW with electric drive.



In 2018, Stadler received an order for five GTW rack-and-pinion adhesion multiple units and a multifunctional rack-and-pinion adhesion locomotive from ZSSK.

These were meant for operations on the rack-and-pinion and adhesion network of the metre-gauge electric TEŽ mountain railways in the High Tatras.

With ‘high’ drive power and sprint-capable acceleration, KISS vehicles are 155m long and include over 600 seats in 1st and 2nd class.

These vehicles can run at a top speed of up to 160km per hour when operating on electric drive driven via the overhead contact line.

They feature multifunctional compartments, a step-free entrance area and four toilets.

These new KISS vehicles are also equipped with an HVAC system for the passenger compartments, as well as driver’s cabs.

For passengers, the vehicles provide a passenger information system (PIS), WLAN, and cameras to ensure secure rail operation.

Furthermore, they are loaded with a passenger counting solution, along with a certified energy consumption measuring system.

Last month, Stadler acquired BÄR Bahnsicherung from Fehraltorf to enhance its signalling expertise.