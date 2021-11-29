Stadler acquires BÄR Bahnsicherung to drive rail digitalisation

Both the firms aim to support digitalisation in rail-bound transport. Credit: pixel2013 /Pixabay.

Switzerland-based Stadler has taken over BÄR Bahnsicherung from Fehraltorf to expand its signalling technology capabilities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not shared.

Both firms aim to support digitalisation in rail-bound transport.

Stadler has been working to deploy rail-bound vehicles with its signalling technology, while Bär backs the digitalisation of the railway infrastructure through its offerings.

This acquisition will establish a contact partner for clients to provide infrastructure and vehicle signalling from a single source.



For over three decades, Bär has been Switzerland’s ‘largest independent service provider’ for railway security.

It delivers several services in the area of infrastructure-related railway safety, including planning, development, engineering and the construction of equipment, as well as commissioning, safety trials, and safety reports.

Apart from its relay interlocking technology, Bär has developed a new type-approved electronic interlocking system called EUROLOCKING.

In 2016, Stadler stepped into the signalling business to eliminate its dependence on direct competitors in the region.

To offer ‘modern’ train technology, the company set up its own engineering site in Wallisellen, which became an autonomous firm within the Stadler Group last year.

Stadler Signalling CEO Dr Alexandre Grêt said: “The geographical and cultural proximity of our companies forms an excellent basis for making a major contribution to the roll-out of digital interlocking systems and CBTC in the railway industry.

“We are convinced of the potential of Bär’s solutions and employees, and look forward to developing customised products for our customers with Bär in the future.”

Furthermore, the inclusion of Bär’s experts and technology is expected to help Stadler play a key role in the ongoing worldwide switch to digital signalling solutions.

Last week, Stadler secured an order from DB Regio to provide 44 FLIRT battery-powered multiple units for the south-west German Palatinate network.

