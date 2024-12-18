The integration of ABB’s solutions is expected to be standardised across all HS2 stations. Credit: ABB.

ABB Electrification has been selected to provide critical power components and systems for the HS2 rail project in the UK.

The deal includes the supply of low voltage power components, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and central battery systems for stations at London Euston, Old Oak Common, and Birmingham Curzon Street.

These components are intended to enhance safety and continuity across four new transport hubs.

HS2 is Britain’s new high-speed railway that connects London and Birmingham to reduce journey time by 40%, to just 49 minutes.

The integration of ABB’s solutions will be standardised across all HS2 stations, which is expected to streamline operations and maintenance while ensuring a consistent approach to power safety and reliability.

A framework agreement has been established that will enable HS2’s station construction partners to easily procure the required low voltage components, UPS, and central battery systems directly from ABB.

The scope of ABB’s involvement with HS2 could expand further, with potential integration in additional areas of the project. This includes the Automated People Mover (APM) and Rail Systems Contracts.

ABB Electrification national specification and projects sales manager Nigel Thomas said: “Our sustainable and innovative power solutions will enable HS2 to deliver Britain’s high-speed rail transformation.

“The low voltage power components alongside UPS and central battery systems supplied by ABB will play a crucial role in supporting HS2’s operational targets, from passenger experience to environmental goals, as well as ensuring the longevity of these state-of-the-art transport hubs.”

Last week, Ferrovial in a joint venture (JV) with BAM, was selected for three contracts to design and build track infrastructure for the HS2 rail project.

The contract includes the design and installation of approximately 280 miles of track capable of speeds up to 225mph.

Earlier this month, Costain secured a £400m ($507.3m) contract for the HS2 rail project to supply tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems.

The contract encompasses the design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, and commissioning of these systems during the construction phase.

In September, European cybersecurity leader Atos was awarded a contract extension to be the HS2 IT Delivery Partner for the next five years.