Costain has received a contract for the HS2 project, covering tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical systems. Credit: Costain Group PLC.

UK-based infrastructure solutions provider Costain has secured a £400m ($507.3m) contract for the High-Speed 2 (HS2) rail project to supply tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems.

The contract encompasses the design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, and commissioning of these systems during the construction phase.

Set to commence in the first quarter of 2025, the seven-year contract also includes options for extensions.

The scope of work for Costain includes the installation of services within the tunnels, cross-passages, and low-voltage power services and distribution along the open sections of the route.

Additionally, the company is tasked with the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the tunnel ventilation systems.

Costain CEO Alex Vaughan said: “Costain has a long-standing involvement with the UK’s largest strategic infrastructure programme and this new award is testament to the strength of our collaborative and successful relationship with HS2.

“Our teams will draw on their experience and expertise in delivering world-class M&E systems, for example on Crossrail, and will use the latest technology to drive efficiency.”

The company is experimenting with an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) robotics technology to enhance safety of tunnel M&E installations.

These trials have evolved to include real-time digital assurance at the point of installation, aiming to optimise the cost and efficiency of tunnel fit-outs.

Costain is also involved in infrastructure projects such as Crossrail and the London Power Tunnels.

In September this year, HS2 Ltd signed a five-year extension with Atos, the European cybersecurity leader, to continue as the IT Delivery Partner for HS2 for the next five years.

The HS2 high-speed rail project also completed construction of the country’s longest rail bridge after lowering the final deck segment of the 3.4km Colne Valley Viaduct into place.