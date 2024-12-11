Ferrovial, in a joint venture (JV) with BAM, has been selected for three contracts to design and build 140 miles of track infrastructure for the High-Speed 2 (HS2) rail project in the UK.
The JV will deliver three sections of the route between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street station.
The contract includes the design and installation of approximately 280 miles of track capable of speeds up to 225mph.
As principal contractor, the joint venture will also oversee logistics and support the testing and commissioning phase.
HS2 has also announced additional contracts to other contractors for Overhead Catenary Systems, Operational Telecommunications and Security Systems, and other critical components, with a combined value of approximately £3bn ($3.82bn).
These contracts are expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs throughout the UK.
The initial design phase of the HS2 high-speed rail project will coincide with the completion of main works contracts.
With the statutory ten-day standstill period concluded, the contracts are set to be signed.
The Ferrovial BAM Joint Venture earlier delivered critical UK infrastructure projects.
The partnership between the firms began in 2010 as BFK, completing three Crossrail contracts, including the longest tunneling section between Royal Oak and Farringdon and the first central station on the Elizabeth Line, Farringdon Station.
Currently, the companies are working on the Silvertown Tunnel in East London.
Last week, UK-based Costain received a £400m ($507.3m) contract to supply tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems for the HS2 rail project.
The contract covers the design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, and commissioning of these systems during the construction phase.