Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused upheaval to the global supply chain, as closed rail freight routes and international sanctions blocked the global freight network.

In our cover story, we explore how the Middle Corridor rail network, working alongside China’s Belt and Road Initiative, will offer an opportunity for countries in Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan, to increase their political independence from the geopolitical giants surrounding them.

Elsewhere, a recent audit by the RIA shows that the UK Government is failing to meet its rail decarbonisation targets. We find out what can be done to speed things up. We also take a look at the inequality between UK cities’ public transport networks, and how a history of neglecting to fund transit outside of the capital is causing the gap to increase.

Further afield, the Pilbara region of Australia is Australia’s – and perhaps the world’s – heartland for mining operations. We profile the rail networks that keep operations running and precious minerals flowing.

In more sombre news, the Odisha train collision in India was the deadliest crash in over two decades. We look at whether the country will respond by tightening up safety on its railways.

As well as all of this, we also look at the current ten fastest trains in the world, weigh out the pros and cons of different types of electrification, profile the tech onboard Vienna’s new U-Bahn trains – which have been designed for autonomous operations – and learn about how Australian startup Allegro is hoping to revolutionise battery-powered light rail.



For all this and the latest rail industry news, comment, and analysis from GlobalData, read on.

Peter Nilson, editor

In this issue of Future Rail

The Middle Corridor: Central Asia’s rail independence vision

There’s a rail revolution underway in Central Asia, and Kazakhstan is leading the effort. Victor Kotsev explores the landscape to find out how the railway is being used to bring about political independence.

How can the UK catch up with its rail decarbonisation targets?

The UK Government is failing to meet its rail decarbonisation targets. Peter Nilson asks: what can be done about it?

Odisha train collision: what happens next?

The Odisha train collision is the deadliest crash in over two decades. Cat Vitale looks at whether India will respond by tightening up safety on its railways

The Pilbara: Western Australia’s massive mining rail network

The Pilbara produced over 800 billion tonnes of iron ore in 2020-21, a massive amount requiring an equally massive rail network. JP Casey investigates.

The 10 fastest high-speed trains in the world

From the Shinkansen to the TGV, high-speed rail has continued to advance since its inception. But what is the fastest high-speed train? Peter Nilson finds out.

Why the gap? Public transport inequality in UK cities

Londoners love to moan about the Tube, but it is way in advance of public transport systems in the rest of the UK. Sebastian Shehadi asks: why the inequality?

Overhead vs third rail: how does rail electrification work?

Peter Nilson outlines the two most common methods of electrification on the railways, overhead lines and third rail power, weighing up their benefits and disadvantages.

Building bridges: can the Messina Bridge project cross the divide?

Cat Vitale explores if the Messina Bridge, “the oldest dream in Italy” will become a reality, or if economic and environmental constraints will halt its progress.

The tech onboard Vienna U-Bahn’s new Siemens X-Wagen

Siemens will supply 34 six-car X-Wagen trainsets to Wiener Linien for the Vienna U-Bahn, with plans for driverless operations in the future. Peter Nilson reports.

Pulling power: how Allegro plans to recharge light rail’s batteries

Cat Vitale speaks to Allegro CEO Thomas Nann about how the startup’s new energy storage solutions can help power the light rail sector.

How to persuade passengers to leave the skies and take the train

Cameron Jones, CCO at SilverRail, explains why shifting from planes to trains is so vital in the context of a climate crisis, and how we get people to do it.

Next issue preview

Next issue, we take a look at the latest developments in Railway Engineering and Fire Safety.

As the impact of the climate crisis worsens each year, wildfires are becoming ever more common across the globe. But how can railways mitigate the risk against them?

