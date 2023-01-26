TX Logistik AG has launched a new hinterland rail freight connection between Wilhelmshaven and southern Germany.

Since mid-January, the rail logistics company – part of Mercitalia Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian state railway – has been running one round trip per week between the Jade-Weser Port in northern Germany and rail terminals in Nuremberg and Kornwestheim.

Both routes are operated as direct connections and offered via the boxXpress production platform, which specializes in container trains from the North Sea ports.

The destinations are the Tricon container terminal in Nuremberg and the Duss Kombiterminal in Kornwestheim, which is a hub for the Stuttgart/Ludwigsburg area.

With these new connections, TX Logistik can offer additional capacity for container transport by rail. The integration of the Jade-Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven into the network is at the same time an important step for TX, which hopes to benefit from the forecasted volume growth at the Jade-Weser Port.

As Germany’s only deep-water port, Wilhelmshaven is increasingly the destination of ever-larger container vessels and is already served by eight shipping companies on a scheduled basis.

TX Logistik, founded in 1999 as a private rail transport company, maintains a European network with connections in eleven countries.

The company has subsidiaries in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Sweden as well as a local office in Italy. The company, with 8.6 billion tonne-kilometres, generated annual sales of €253m in 2021.

TX Logistik is also planning to add more connections between Wilhelmshaven and terminals in the hinterland by rail in the first half of this year.