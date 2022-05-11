TX Logistik concludes 838m train’s trial run in Sweden

The test train carried 48 semitrailers with speeds of up to 120kmph. Credit: marcinjozwiak from Pixabay.

Germany-based TX Logistik AG’s Swedish subsidiary TX Logistik AB has completed a train test by operating it for a length of 838m in Sweden.

The fully loaded train ran on a route stretching around 500km between Malmö and Frövi in Örebro province.

The rail logistics firm, part of the Mercitalia Group, shipped foodstuffs of Swedish retail chain Coop through the train.

Trafikverket, the Swedish transport infrastructure authority, was also involved in the trial run of the train.

According to TX Logistik, only trains with a maximum length of 630m are allowed on majority of routes in the country till now.

TX Logistik AB Sweden managing director Lars Winther Sørensen said: “An expansion to 838m would significantly increase transport capacities and thus make rail freight transport even more efficient and attractive for shippers.”

With speeds of up to 120kmph, the train carried 48 semitrailers.

A four-axle locomotive, which is generally used in rail freight transport, was utilised to drive the test train.

TX Logistik, Coop and Trafikverke completed two test runs and are also planning more tests in the country.

Since 2012, TX Logistik has been operating rail for Coop to transport food and other goods between Bro, 30km northwest of Stockholm, and Malmö.

Coop Logistik transport manager Peter Rosendahl said: “Today, 30% of our transports are handled by rail.

“That’s why we participated in this forward-looking project and hope to be able to extend our trains in the near future.”