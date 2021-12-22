Webuild completes excavation work for San Tomaso tunnel

This development was executed under the Terzo Valico dei Giovi – Genoa Junction One Project. Credit: KIMDAEJEUNG /Pixabay.

Construction firm Webuild has concluded excavation work for the new San Tomaso tunnel, the first tunnel of the Genoa junction project in Italy.

With this, underground excavation activities at the Terzo Valico dei Giovi – Genoa Junction One Project, a high-speed high-capacity railway, reach 83% completion.

This rail route is being built by the Cociv Consortium, led by the Webuild Group.

Work is being conducted by the General Contractor headed by Webuild for RFI – Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (FS Group).

The Government’s Extraordinary Commissioner Calogero Mauceri is overseeing this work.

The Genoa Junction project will establish two new tracks (sixfold) between the railway sites of Piazza Principe and Brignole, and quadruple the Genoa Voltri-Sampierdarena track.

With a length of 1,500m, the new San Tomaso single-track tunnel stretches from the entrance to the Genova Brignole station up to the current segment of the San Tomaso Tunnel.

Under Genoa Junction project, the 1,409m-long New Colombo Tunnel and 2,167m-long Polcevera Tunnel will also be constructed.

After completion, the Terzo Valico dei Giovi- Genoa Junction will span around 53km.

In a statement, Webuild said: “It will increase Italy’s competitiveness, giving it a more central role in trans-European connections. It will also make Genoa’s network and its port increasingly more functional as an international hub, due to the interconnections to Turin, Milan and subsequently Europe.

“In terms of sustainability, it will result in a 33% reduction in travel times, between Genoa and Milan, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by 55% compared to road transport.”

In August this year, Webuild finished the construction of three arch bridges on the Naples-Cancello portion of the Naples-Bari high-speed/capacity railway track.