Webuild positions Naples-Cancello railway line’s third arch bridge

The concerned project was commissioned by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

Webuild has concluded the construction of three arch bridges on the Naples-Cancello portion of the Naples-Bari high-speed/capacity railway line.

The project was commissioned by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (FS Italiane Group).

This was the last of the three steel arched railway bridges to be built in Italy’s Acerra municipality.

The first arch bridge was installed over a road in Acerra in March.

During the construction phase, the company deployed engineering solution to reduce the impact on city traffic.



The Naples-Bari railway line aims to provide a sustainable and high-speed transport option in Southern Italy.

Upon completion, the line will reduce the travelling time between Naples and Bari by almost half.

Similar to the previously placed bridges, this last bridge weighs 2,500t and has a length of 80m and height of 21m.

Webuild said in a statement: “The bridge was assembled on a specially built forecourt, alongside the operating road network and with cutting-edge engineering solutions. It was raised about 6m from the street level, by means of lifting towers called strand jacks and jack ups.

“Subsequently, the bridge was taken over by 18 trailers, which distributed the weight on 104 wheeled axes and brought the bridge to its final position on its supports, in about ten hours.”

The Naples-Cancello and Apice-Hirpinia section, which is currently being built, has employed nearly 2,400 people.

At present, the company is involved in 15 major railway projects in Southern Italy.

Last month, Webuild, along with its joint venture partners, secured a contract worth $1.69bn (€1.43bn) for the excavation of a portion of the base tunnel for the Turin-Lyon high-speed railway.

Planned under the Alps between Turin and Lyon, the railway is a project of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).