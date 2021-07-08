Webuild and partners win contract for Turin-Lyon rail line project

The Turin-Lyon rail line is a project of the Trans-European Transport Network. Credit: kalhh from Pixabay.

Webuild, along with its joint venture (JV) partners, has secured a contract worth $1.69bn (€1.43bn) for the excavation of a portion of the base tunnel for the Turin-Lyon high-speed railway.

The JV also includes Vinci Construction Grands Projets, Dodin Campenon Bernard and Vinci Construction France, all subsidiaries of Vinci Construction.

Webuild and Vinci Construction and its subsidiaries each hold a 50% stake in the JV.

Planned under the Alps between Turin and Lyon, the railway is a project of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The contract, which has been commissioned by Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin (TELT), covers Lot 2, including Work Sites 6 (La Praz) and 7 (Saint-Martin-de-la-Porte).



Webuild said in a statement: “It entails excavating a combined total of 46km, including the two parallel tunnels for the railway, as well as auxiliary tunnels and caverns between the towns of Saint-Martin-de-la-Porte and La Praz on the French side of the border.”

A major part of the digging will involve the two parallel tunnels.

Webuild stated that the excavation will be carried out by using the traditional method and tunnel-boring machines (TBMs).

This is the second contract of the project that has been secured by the company.

Last year, Webuild and its JV partners secured a contract for Lot 5A.

The contract comprised preliminary works for a safety site at Modane and four ventilation shafts for an upcoming base tunnel.

TELT project will extend for 65km between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, France; and Susa, Italy.

Out of its total length, nearly 57.5km will run underground, of which around 10km have been already unearthed.

As a major part of TEN-T’s Mediterranean Corridor, the TELT will link southwestern Europe with Central and Eastern European nations.

By 2030, the Turin-Lyon railway is expected to contribute to the reduction of carbon by three million tonnes annually.

Last month, Webuild secured a new $764.29m (€640m) contract to double the Palermo-Catania-Messina high-capacity railway capacity in Sicily, Italy.