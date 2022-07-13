Webuild starts work on Brenner Base Tunnel’s new lot in Austria

The project will cover 22.5km of the two main parallel tunnels. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

Construction company Webuild has commenced excavation works on a new lot of Brenner Base Tunnel in Austria.

Brenner Base Tunnel is claimed to be the world’s longest railway tunnel at 64km and is currently under construction.

Webuild and its Swiss arm CSC Costruzioni will construct the lot H41 Gola del Sill-Pfons, along with joint-venture partner Implenia. It is one of the largest sections of the Brenner Base Tunnel.

BBT SE, which is overseeing the project, will be responsible for the commissioning of the project.

The project, which will link Italy and Austria under the Alps upon completion, will form part of the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

Scope of the contract includes the building of the railway from Gola del Sill near the city of Innsbruck in the north to the town of Pfons further south.

The project will cover 22.5km of the two main parallel tunnels, with 38 cross passages. It also includes the construction of an underground emergency stop at Innsbruck, access tunnels, exploratory tunnels and parts of other secondary tunnels.

Furthermore, it will include the building of a bridge over the Brennero A13 highway.

The Gola del Sill-Pfons lot is expected to generate up to 400 direct jobs as well as over 1,000 jobs for third parties.

Webuild is also involved in works of Brenner Base Tunnel’s other lots, including the Isarco River Underpass and Mules 2-3 in Italy.

Besides, the company is constructing the railway between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena south of the tunnel.

This year in February, Webuild deployed the Buttaceto Viaduct to enable the movement of future trains over the river across the Bicocca-Catenanuova section of Italy’s Palermo-Catania railway line.