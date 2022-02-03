Webuild installs Buttaceto Viaduct on Palermo-Catania rail line in Italy

The viaduct was assembled at the site and was placed on the reinforced cement beams and metal supports. Credit: jwvein from Pixabay.

Construction firm Webuild has installed the Buttaceto Viaduct to facilitate the movement of future trains over the river across the Bicocca-Catenanuova section of Palermo-Catania rail line in Italy.

The Buttaceto Viaduct structure spans about 62m and has a weight of around 750t.

Bicocca-Catenanuova section is a section of a railway line that will link Palermo and Catania regions.

The contract to build the section was awarded to Webuild by the Italian railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI).

The viaduct structure was assembled at the site and was placed on the reinforced cement beams and metal supports using hydraulic pistons.

For executing this project, Webuild recruited nearly 400 direct as well as indirect workers. The project also involves more than 300 direct suppliers, of which majority are local.

In a statement, Webuild said: “The Buttaceto Viaduct is an important part of the Palermo-Catania project, located in a strategic position in the trajectory of the railway for more than 37km.

“The project will have trains travel between the two cities at speeds of up to 200kmph and will therefore transform mobility on the island, along with other rail projects by Webuild, namely the Fiumefreddo-Taormina and Taormina-Letojanni sections of the high-capacity line between Messina and Catania.”

Webuild explained that the viaduct’s deck is currently placed 10m above ground, and the remaining works will be completed over the next few days.

Upon completion, the viaduct will be ready to receive electrical and other fixtures for the new rail line.

In June last year, Webuild secured the contract to double the Palermo-Catania-Messina railway capacity in Sicily, Italy.