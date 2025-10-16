The initiative is part of Vale’s continuous effort to lower carbon emissions in its rail operations. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Locomotive manufacturer Wabtec and Vale have formalised an agreement to carry out laboratory assessments of a dual-fuel engine that operates on both diesel and a diesel-ethanol mixture.

These tests, which will run until 2027, are intended to determine the engine’s operational performance, emissions profile, and the extent to which ethanol could replace diesel in the Vitória-Minas Railway fleet.

The move is also part of Vale’s ongoing programme to reduce carbon emissions from its rail operations.

The company has previously announced the purchase of 50 locomotives from Wabtec, equipped with Evolution Series engines designed to run on up to 25% biodiesel blend.

Both companies have indicated that future trials will aim to raise this proportion further.

Wabtec LATAM regional leader and president Danilo Miyasato said: “For the first time, Wabtec will use ethanol as an energy source in a locomotive, a milestone in the global rail industry.

“We are committed to developing technological solutions that accelerate the transition to more efficient and sustainable transportation.”

Vale’s targets include a 33% reduction in direct and indirect emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement’s targets.

The company has also committed to cutting net emissions from its supply chain (Scope 3) by 15% by 2035.

Vale is active in mining and logistics, with approximately 2,000km of rail track, maritime terminals, and ten ports worldwide.

Vale operations vice president Carlos Medeiros said: “Innovative initiatives like these, aimed at adopting alternative fuels in our locomotives, are part of Vale’s commitment to accelerating the decarbonisation of our rail network.

“In 2024, Vale’s rail network accounted for 14% of the company’s carbon emissions.”

Last month, Wabtec secured a $4.2bn order from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) for Evolution Series locomotives and ongoing service support.

The Evolution Series locomotives are designed to handle Kazakhstan’s harsh weather and rugged mountainous terrain.

