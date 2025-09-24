The agreement is said to enhance Wabtec’s position as a key rail technology partner in Kazakhstan. Credit: Wabtec Corporation.

Wabtec has secured a $4.2bn order from National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) for the delivery of Evolution Series locomotives and ongoing service support.

The agreement is said to represent the largest locomotive deal in the history of Wabtec and aims to strengthen the company’s role as a key rail technology partner in Kazakhstan.

The Evolution Series locomotives are engineered to navigate the challenging weather and mountainous terrain of Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, the locomotives are claimed to play a crucial role in KTZ’s rail network expansion and fleet modernisation.

Wabtec stated that these new locomotives ensure enhanced fuel efficiency and extended operational periods between maintenance checks.

National Railway Company of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO Talgat Aldybergenov said: “Kazakhstan plays a key role in realising the transit potential of the Eurasian continent.

“This new agreement confirms our commitment to advanced technologies in the transport sector and will also make a significant contribution to the development of industry and railway engineering in Kazakhstan.”

As part of the agreement, Wabtec will also provide maintenance services designed to improve the reliability and availability of KTZ’s existing and new locomotive fleet, focusing on cost-effective operations.

Wabtec president and CEO Rafael Santana said: “This historic agreement embodies KTZ’s visionary approach for the country’s rail network as the primary link between Europe and Asia.

“By delivering advanced locomotives and long-term service solutions, Wabtec is a proud partner in Kazakhstan’s progress, helping to unlock the region’s enormous potential and developing the engineering competencies in the country’s railway industry.”

Recently, Wabtec announced plans to expand its Barton manufacturing facility to boost production capacity and consolidate key operations in the UK rail sector.

