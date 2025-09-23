Wabtec’s decision to expand in Barton aligns with its strategy to boost production capacity and consolidate core UK rail operations. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Wabtec has unveiled plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Barton, as part of its strategy to increase production capacity and consolidate core activities in the UK rail sector.

The 7,300m² expansion is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026 and will create 150 skilled jobs in the region.

The Barton site will accommodate up to 500 employees upon completion and support several product lines supplying components to rail operators and manufacturers across the UK.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said: “It’s great to see a major player in the rail industry investing in our area.

“This investment will widen opportunities for people living in our area and shows a real confidence that our part of the West Midlands continues to be an excellent place to start and grow a business that can have a real impact on the national scale.”

Wabtec recently announced the closure of its Doncaster site and its withdrawal from the vehicle maintenance market in the country.

The company confirmed that the remaining train component work at Doncaster will be moved to the expanded Barton facility.

Wabtec indicated that it is providing support for affected Doncaster staff, including assistance with redeployment options.

Wabtec Group managing director and UK regional vice president Tim Bentley said: “This investment in Barton marks an exciting new chapter for Wabtec and reaffirms our commitment to UK manufacturing.

“We’re proud to be creating high-quality, skilled jobs and to be part of Barton’s growing industrial landscape.

“While this transition follows the difficult decision to close our Doncaster facility, it is essential in ensuring our long-term competitiveness and ability to serve the UK rail sector.”

In July this year, Wabtec finalised an agreement to acquire Frauscher Sensor Technology Group, a provider of train detection and axle counting systems, for €675m ($794.6m) in cash.

This acquisition is intended to enhance Wabtec’s Digital Intelligence business by incorporating Frauscher’s railway signalling technologies.

